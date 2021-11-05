MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €40.54 ($47.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.15. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 1 year high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

