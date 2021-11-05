Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €12.75 ($15.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.27. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €7.29 ($8.58) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $578.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

