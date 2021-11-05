Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.80 ($17.41) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

