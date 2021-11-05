Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €158.00 by Nord/LB

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.82 ($189.20).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €160.95 ($189.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.89. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.