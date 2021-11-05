ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.55% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.73 ($23.22).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €14.17 ($16.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.66 and its 200-day moving average is €16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.