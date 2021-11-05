Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Rises By 20.3%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

