Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $30.18. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 29,997 shares.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,188.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

