Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $31.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 3,926 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

