Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 1061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

