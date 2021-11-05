Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 6.6% Following Weak Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $450.79 and last traded at $451.87. Approximately 18,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 560,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.58.

The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 698.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Generac by 78.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

