ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $701.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $655.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.79, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

