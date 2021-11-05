NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.66).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 122.75 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

