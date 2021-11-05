Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 268.60 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 396.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

