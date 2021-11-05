Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Navient Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

