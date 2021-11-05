FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

OVV stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $40.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $34,138,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $28,086,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

