Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,492,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

