KeyCorp Comments on Roku, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $289.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.15 and a 200-day moving average of $358.18. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

