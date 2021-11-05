FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.29.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$148.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$73.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$99.11 and a 1 year high of C$152.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

