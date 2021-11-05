KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

NYSE SWK opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

