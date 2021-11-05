Critical Contrast: Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) versus Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Nanobiotix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.11 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -0.92 Nanobiotix $2.87 million 125.59 -$38.37 million ($1.60) -6.47

Nanobiotix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Nanobiotix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stealth BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -177.47% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nanobiotix beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

