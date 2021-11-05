Brokers Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.98.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

