TheStreet Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $284.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,358,275. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

