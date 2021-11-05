Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $42.78 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 87.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

