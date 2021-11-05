Desjardins Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.