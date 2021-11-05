Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

