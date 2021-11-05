AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

AT opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$319.17 million and a PE ratio of 29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.22. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

