Analysts Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

