Analysts Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million.
Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
