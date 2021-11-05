Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 622.14 ($8.13).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 609.80 ($7.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

