HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.39.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. HP has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 13,629.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in HP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in HP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 588,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.