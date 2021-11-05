Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

