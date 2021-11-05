Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discovery, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discovery in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

