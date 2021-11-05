Head to Head Analysis: Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Malibu Boats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $926.52 million 1.69 $109.84 million $5.80 12.94

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twin Vee PowerCats and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 0 8 0 3.00

Malibu Boats has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 11.85% 37.68% 18.69%

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Malibu segment involves in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. The Saltwater Fishing segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats. The Cobalt segment participates in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.

