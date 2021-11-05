Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 138,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.