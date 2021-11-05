Brokers Set Expectations for Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vaxart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $863.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

