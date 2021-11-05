Alkuri Global Acquisition (KURI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

KURI stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Alkuri Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

