Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 6921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a P/E ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.