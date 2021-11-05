Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered by Analyst

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

