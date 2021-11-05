SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $27.00. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15).

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.