Similarweb Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 8th (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb’s (NYSE:SMWB) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. Similarweb had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.