Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 918,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $416.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.60. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

