Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment acquired 24,166 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,279.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

