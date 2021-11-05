Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $519.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as high as $673.82 and last traded at $670.30, with a volume of 298644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.05.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,301 shares of company stock worth $53,371,038. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $613.70 and a 200 day moving average of $512.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

