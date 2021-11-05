Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.55. Cerus shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 79,368 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.