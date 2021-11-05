Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.55. Cerus shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 79,368 shares traded.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.
Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
