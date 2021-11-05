Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 21.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLWT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.