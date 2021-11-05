Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.06 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 30560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.17.

The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

