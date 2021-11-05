Nutriband Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 10th (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTRB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of -4.81.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

