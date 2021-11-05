Alan M. Ferguson Acquires 7,102 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($32,661.41).

LON HBR opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.28. Harbour Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.93).

HBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

