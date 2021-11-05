UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €133.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.75 ($151.47).

SAF stock opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €109.76 and its 200 day moving average is €115.22.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

