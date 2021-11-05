KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.98 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $475,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $29,707,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

