BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.52 ($73.55).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.32. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

